Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $204.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

