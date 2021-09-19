Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

