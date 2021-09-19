Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

