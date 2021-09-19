Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.93 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.