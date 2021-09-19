Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

