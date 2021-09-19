Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,488 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

OKE stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.