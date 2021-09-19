Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $342.73 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.74 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

