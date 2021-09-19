Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,922 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.