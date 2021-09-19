Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 19,758 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.