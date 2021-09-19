Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,425 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $169.88 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

