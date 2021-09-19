Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,706 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

