Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 56,379 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,379 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

