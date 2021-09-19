Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,951 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after buying an additional 143,591 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $130.14 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

