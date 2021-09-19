Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,048 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $127.83 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

