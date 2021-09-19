Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,633 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $104.89 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

