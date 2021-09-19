Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,295 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $69.55 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

