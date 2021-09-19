Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 1,036,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,001,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 512,041 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

