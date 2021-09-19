Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Shares of GNRC opened at $435.36 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.