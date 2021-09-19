Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $176.49 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $273.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

