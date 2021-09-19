Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,381 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 60,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

MKC opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

