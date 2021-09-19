Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.01 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average is $237.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

