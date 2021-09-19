Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday.

CRUS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

