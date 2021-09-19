Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,540,701 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7,427.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $8,473,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $9,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 162,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $976.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

