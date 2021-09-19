Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 407,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $50.40 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

