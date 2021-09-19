Citigroup Inc. Buys 112,999 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 112,181 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,084,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

