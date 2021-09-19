Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,196 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $534.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $540.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.53 and a 200-day moving average of $438.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

