Citigroup Inc. Buys 79,359 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Lazard worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 368.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 106.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 473,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

