Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.43% of Radian Group worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Radian Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.