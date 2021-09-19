Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

