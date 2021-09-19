Citigroup Inc. Has $18.36 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.44 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

