Citigroup Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CUBE stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

