Citigroup Inc. Has $19.52 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

