Citigroup Inc. Has $19.76 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,976 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,747,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

