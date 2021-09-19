Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 536,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,259,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 997,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

