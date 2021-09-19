Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.65% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

AERI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

