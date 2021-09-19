Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.47 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

