Citigroup Inc. Makes New $18.20 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 601,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.