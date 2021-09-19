Citigroup Inc. Purchases 101,869 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 377.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.50% of Murphy USA worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $166.72 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.