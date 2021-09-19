Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Garmin by 17.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 96,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

