Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,024 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NYSE:FRT opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

