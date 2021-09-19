Citigroup Inc. Purchases 163,308 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.20% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

