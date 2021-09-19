Citigroup Inc. Purchases 33,574 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Edison International worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

