Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

