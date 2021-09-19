Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hubbell worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

