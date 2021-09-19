Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,576 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Pool worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 42.8% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pool by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $464.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.02. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $294.56 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

