Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,058,797 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,058,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 673.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

