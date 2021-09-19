Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cognex worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

