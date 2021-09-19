Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Seagen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.