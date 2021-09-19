ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of CEM stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.