Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $810,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $31.70 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

